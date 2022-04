Canadian Jeopardy contestant's streak continues with 13th win

Canadian Jeopardy! contestant Mattea Roach continued her fiery win streak Thursday evening, winning the game show for the 13th episode in a row.

The 23-year-old from Halifax took home US$14,799 after answering questions on weapons in a category labelled “that’s not cannon.”

Roach has now won US$286,081 in total from her time on the show.

“Iā€™m only 23. So, this is like so much more money than Iā€™ve ever seen in my entire life,ā€ Mattea said in a news release from the show this week. ā€œItā€™s really amazing. Iā€™m so grateful.ā€

She previously expressed glee that the winnings would allow her to pay off her student loan.

Roach is based in Toronto and works as a tutor. Right now, she’s tied for the eighth-most wins in Jeopardy! history and has qualified for the Tournament of Champions.