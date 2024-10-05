Jeff Marek teases return after months of silence

Former Sportsnet media personality Jeff Marek may be returning to the public eye soon.

The former co-host of the 32 Thoughts podcast alongside Elliotte Friedman posted today to social media platform X for the first time since July 26. The GIF he posted seems to suggest a return to the spotlight in some capacity soon.

Marek posted a clip of wrestler The Undertaker rising from the dead, perhaps suggesting he may be doing the same soon.

The 55-year-old was shockingly fired by Sportsnet this summer. The reason for the move was unknown for some time but it eventually was revealed it was due to his sharing of sensitive information at last year’s NHL draft. Marek was investigated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board for the incident.

Following his departure from Sportsnet, Marek posted a goodbye note but did not address the reason for his leaving.

A report from The Athletic’s Dan Robson and Katie Strang shed more light on the situation.

“Marek had come under scrutiny from the NHL during the first round of the draft for allegedly revealing to a friend which players teams were drafting moments before those picks were publicly announced,” wrote Robson and Strang in an investigative article for The Athletic.

“The NHL shared concerns about the situation with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which probed further, according to multiple sources briefed on that investigation.”

The sportscaster had been a mainstay in the hockey media world for many years and was first hired by Sportsnet back in 2011. His show with Friedman was one of the most popular in the hockey world. Marek was replaced on the show by Kyle Bukauskas following the former’s departure.

Marek’s cryptic social media post was posted on the same day as the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres played in Prague, Czechia, today to kick off the new campaign.

Many fans will be keeping an eye on Marek’s social media platforms over the coming days to check for a follow-up announcement with more details.