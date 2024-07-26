Jeff Marek breaks his silence after Sportsnet split: "I’m moving on"

Jeff Marek took to X this morning for the first time since late June to confirm that he is done working for Sportsnet.

Rumours began swirling yesterday morning when sports media expert Jonah Sigel reported that Sportsnet and Marek had parted ways. Sigel wasn’t sure what led to the decision, but mentioned “unconfirmed draft reasons.”

Shortly after Sigel’s report, Daily Hive got confirmation from Sportsnet that Marek was no longer a part of the company. After seeing all the speculation that filled X yesterday, the 55-year-old gave everyone an update this afternoon.

“Firstly, thanks for the outpouring of kind words on Twitter/X,” Marek wrote. “It really means the world to me.

“After 13 great years at Sportsnet, I’m moving on. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m thankful to have worked alongside so many great people and played a role in bringing sports and hockey news to fans across Canada and the world. More to come soon. Jeff.”

Marek was first hired by Sportsnet in July of 2011. He quickly became one of its most well-known talents, appearing on several radio and TV segments over the years. Perhaps what Marek was known even better for, however, was his great insight on podcasts, whether it be on The Jeff Marek Show, or Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts, which he served as a co-host on.

Though the news of Marek’s departure is sad to many in the hockey world, his saying there is more to come soon gives hope that he will be back working in media in a short time. Given all the great work he did during his time at Sportsnet, he shouldn’t have any problem finding a new gig.