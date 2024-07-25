Jeff Marek's long run with Sportsnet has come to an end

Jeff Marek’s time both on television and radio for Sportsnet has come to an end.

Daily Hive can confirm a report that Marek’s time with Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada is over.

“Jeff Marek is no longer with Sportsnet,” a Sportsnet spokesperson told Daily Hive this morning.

Sports media expert Jonah Sigel was on this first, reporting this morning that Jeff Marek had parted ways with Sportsnet for “unconfirmed draft reasons.”

“Details are scarce, but multiple sources tell me that for unconfirmed draft reasons, Jeff Marek will likely be no longer performing duties at Sportsnet hockey,” Sigel wrote on X. “Details to follow. This would appear to include his podcast duties too.

“There is a ton of speculation as to the cause of the apparent separation, however all we can confirm is he was at [the] draft and then he wasn’t. Hasn’t been heard from since and told most likely won’t be back either.”

A prominent figure in the hockey media landscape, Marek always seemed to be working. Whether it was appearing on radio shows, putting out podcasts with Elliotte Friedman, or being on TV, he appeared to keep very busy. Until recently, that is.

Marek, who is usually very active on X, hasn’t sent out a tweet since the first day of the draft on June 28. He also hasn’t appeared on The Jeff Marek Show or 32 Thoughts, which he co-hosted with Friedman, since then.

The 55-year-old was part of Sportsnet for nearly 15 years, having started with the company during the summer of 2011. Additionally, he works for CBC on Hockey Night in Canada.