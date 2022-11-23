Here's why there's a 30-year waitlist for these Japanese croquettes

How long would you wait for really delicious croquettes? Thirty minutes? Forty-five minutes tops? How about 30 years?

A nondescript butcher shop in Takasago City, Japan, is creating a buzz due to the popularity of its croquettes. According to CNN, the croquettes, which include pieces of Kobe beef, are sold frozen online and have become so popular that the waitlist has stretched to over 30 years.

And you thought the 8:30 am line at Timmy’s was bad.

Founded in 1926, Asahiya is now run by third-generation owner Shigeru Nitta, 58, who took over from his father in 1994 at the age of 30.

The store sold croquettes and Kobe beef but when Nitta realized that customers were hesitant to pay the hefty price for the latter, he decided to combine them.

“We started selling our products through online shopping in 1999,” Nitta said. “At that time, we offered Extreme Croquettes as a trial.”

As a result, people could try Kobe beef at a more affordable price. Although they only produced 200 croquettes in their kitchen every week, their popularity has since grown.

According to CNN, each box of Extreme Croquettes comes with five pieces, sells for JPY2,700 (CND$25.84), and is only available within Japan. Customers eager to buy them get regular newsletters with updates on shipping estimates and those receiving their orders now had ordered the croquettes 10 years ago.

So why the long waitlist?

According to their site, they only produce 300 pieces a day. Nitta said that producing more would make the shop go bankrupt since due to the rising cost of Kobe beef, he sells the croquettes at a loss.

Luckily, customers who try them end up buying Kobe beef, which helps to offset the loss. And if you can’t wait for 30 years, they also sell Premier Kobe Beef Croquettes, which currently have a four-year waitlist.

Nitta said that he’s considering expanding his business.

“I would like to make a small space where people can eat a bit, maybe. Our Kobe shop is a tourist spot,” he says. “But if it becomes a restaurant, our neighbouring restaurants might be annoyed because we supply the meat for them too.”