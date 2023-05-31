Janelle Monáe is coming to Vancouver for a soulful outdoor summer show

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

American singer, rapper, dancer, and actress Janelle Monáe is coming to Vancouver this summer for what should be an epic outdoor show.

Monáe will be hitting the stage at UBC’s Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on August 31, the second show on this North American tour.

While Monáe has released three hit albums, she’s also known for her acting chops, including her stellar performance in last year’s hit Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Critics called her a standout in the murder mystery.

Nominated for eight Grammy awards, Monáe is embarking on a tour for her first album since the 2018 Dirty Computer, The Age of Pleasure, which releases on June 9.

“Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography,” writes Live Nation.

The Age of Pleasure features collaborations with artists like Nate Wonder, Sean Kuti and the legend himself, Stevie Wonder.

General ticket sales begin on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 am on Ticketmaster.com, but presales will run throughout the week, starting June 1.