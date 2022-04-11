Jake Gyllenhaal returns to host SNL with hilarious Celine Dion parody (VIDEO)

It’s all coming back to Jake Gyllenhaal, as the actor returned to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 15 years and performed a parody of a hit Celine Dion song.

Gyllenhaal’s opening monologue hilariously recounted the highlights of his last appearance on SNL as a host.

“You know how long ago that was? That was like 400 Marvel movies ago,” the actor jested before contextualizing how things were that year.

“To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007, in the show I hosted, there was a George W. Bush sketch. There were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo from me from my monologue. There I am in full drag singing a song from Dream Girls.”

SNL couldn’t have chosen a better song for Gyllenhaal’s comeback — the 1996 number “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” by Canadian icon Celine Dion has proven to be timeless. It resurfaced in the mainstream as a TikTok trend last year, giving people born years after its release a chance to become major Dion fans.

“I wasn’t sure I remember how to host,” Gyllenhaal said, as soft background music began to play. “But being here tonight, it feels like everything is suddenly coming back.”

“But when you see me like this, and when I host you like that, I just have to admit that it’s all coming back to me,” he sang.

Three background singers and dancers joined him on stage, swaying in glitzy red dresses to aesthetically recreate the Dream Girls-inspired performance from ’07.

“There were moments of gold and there were flashes of light,” they sang.

“There were sketches I would never do again, but then, they always seemed right,” Gyllenhaal added, further talking about all the good, bad, and problematic the came with 2007.

Watch the full performance here: