If your daily routine includes scrolling through TikTok for hours, you’ve probably seen the Céline Dion trend that has taken over the social media platform.

The trend features people lip-syncing to the legendary Canadian singer’s 1996 cover of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” adding dramatic, home-made elements like using a mop handle as a mic stand, creating billowy ballgowns with a bedsheet and using a leaf blower to get the wind-blown hair effect.

Michael Bublé joined in on the fun, posting a TikTok on Monday, adding a Canadian flare to the trend.

The video shows the Vancouver crooner in what appears to be a dimly lit hockey rink, wearing hockey gloves and singing into a hockey stick. As the song reaches the chorus, Bublé whips off the hockey gloves and grabs a replica of the Stanley Cup. Someone runs behind him, waving the Canadian flag, and another person shoots confetti into the air.

“Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves,” the singer wrote in the caption. “I love you, @celinedion.”

The trend seems to date back to December, after creator @jakey_breaky_heart went viral for creating a dress out of a blanket while lip-syncing to the song.

As the song reaches its emotional climax at “Baby, baby, baby, when you touch me like this…” the TikToker pulls out a mop handle and uses it as a mic.

Since then, the song has been used as a sound on over 77,000 TikToks, each video stepping up the production value with added props.

One of the earlier videos shows an Oscar-worthy family production by creators @themontoyasfam.

Another TikToker used a leaf blower for wind-blown hair.

Céline Dion is definitely aware of the trend. She shared a TikTok of an adorable girl’s rendition.

“Thanks to all of you divas out there, and to the @The J Family for this one 😍” the caption reads.

If you plan on participating, make sure to wear your most fabulous blanket.