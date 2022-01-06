Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur took to social media to share some good non-political news, the arrival of his baby girl.

He posted a picture of himself and his wife on a hospital bed, smiling with their newborn baby daughter in their arms.

The baby girl was born on January 3, but they have not publicly revealed her name yet.

“@gurkirankaur_ and I want to let you know that we welcomed the newest addition to our family on January 3rd, 2022,” reads the Instagram announcement on Singh’s account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagmeet Singh (@jagmeetsingh)

“Our powerful little baby girl is basically my birthday present for life lol. Momma bear and baby are healthy and our hearts are filled with gratitude,” said Singh.



Kaur also shared the news on her personal account, saying that bringing their baby girl into the world was a “feeling like no other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginu sidhu (@gurkirankaur_)

Singh and Kaur made the announcement that they were expecting a child back in August of 2021.

Kaur also shared some pictures on Twitter from a stunning photo shoot last year.