A 4-year-old has died from COVID-19 complications in Toronto

A four-year-old in Toronto has died from COVID-19 complications, confirmed Toronto Public Health (TPH).

According to Public Health Ontario data, in the last 14 days, one COVID-19 death was reported in the 0-4 age category on January 4 in Toronto.

“We offer our condolences as we confirm a recent COVID-19 related death of a child in Toronto,” TPH said in a statement emailed to Daily Hive.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser was set up two days ago to cover the funeral costs for Ava-Mae Abram, a five-year-old who passed away due to COVID-19 on January 3 in Ontario.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we are asking for donations for the funeral of her daughter Ava-Mae Abram,” reads the fundraiser description. “Ava-Mae tested positive for COVID-19 January 2 and passed away January 3, 2022. “Ava-Mae was the sweetest 5-year-old girl. She loved animals especially horses and puppies. She loved to dance, sing and play with lego. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help give Ava-Mae the beautiful send off she deserves.”

Daily Hive asked TPH if Ava-Mae was the child in question and did not receive confirmation. However, Public Health Ontario’s recent data does not show a single COVID-19 related death in the 5-10 age category over the past two weeks in the province.

“We are unable to provide further details regarding this child in order to protect their personal health information under the provincial Personal Health Information Protection Act and out of respect for the privacy of the individual and their family,” said TPH.

Currently, children aged 5-11 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the province.

As new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths spike in Ontario, public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated. Now, a rise in infections among infants is being reported.

Children’s hospitals in the province are collectively warning parents about a rise in infant COVID-19 hospital admissions and pregnant people have been advised to get their shots.