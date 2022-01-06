The top five coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

Canadian winters are cold, but winters in northern Canada are wildly brisk. In fact, all of the top five coldest spots on Earth right now are in the north.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, all of the five coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada.

More specifically, they are all in the Yukon, with Watson Lake and Carmacks both registering a mind-boggling temperature of -49ºC.

Burwash Airport, Haines Junction and Teslin follow, ranging from -48ºC to -46ºC.

Much of the country can expect a whiplash of wintry weather this January, with The Weather Network calling for fluctuations throughout the month. Bundle up!

The Yukon has been brisk for most of this week, with one spot tying for the coldest spot on the planet yesterday. The top 15 was also mainly comprised of spots in Canada, too.