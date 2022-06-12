Jade Iginla scores as Canada advances to world U18 gold medal game

Jade Iginla officially opened her Team Canada account on Sunday afternoon — and it couldn’t have come in a much bigger game.

Iginla scored the opening goal for Canada in Sunday’s women’s world under-18 championship semifinal matchup against Finland.

Jade Iginla with her first of the tournament! 🚨#U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/UvSqE4b7V1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2022

While Iginla’s goal looked like it could’ve stood as the winner if Canada was able to continue its strong defensive effort, it was not to be. Tilli Keranen scored an equalizer for Finland 6:52 into the second period, with the two teams tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes.

But Madison Chantler scored the winner for Canada with a slick move with 9:31 remaining in the third period.

It was just Iginla’s second game of the tournament, after initially being ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Canada will take on the winner of USA-Sweden later today in tomorrow’s gold medal game.

And yes, Jade’s Hockey Hall of Fame father Jarome was in attendance for the tournament. Iginla played 20 seasons for five NHL teams, including 16 years with the Calgary Flames, as well as four gold medals for Canada: two at the Olympics, and one each at the World Championships and World Junior championships.

At yesterday’s quarterfinal, the elder Iginla was picturing cheering on Jade with sons Tij and Joe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIHF (@iihfhockey)

Tij was drafted ninth overall last year by the Seattle Thunderbirds, playing three games this past season, while Joe plays for Rink Academy Hockey out of Kelowna, BC. What a family!

The gold medal game goes live on TSN tomorrow at 5:30 pm PT/ 6:30 pm MT/ 8:30 pm ET on TSN3 and TSN5.