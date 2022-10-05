"I saw all the zeros appear and I couldn’t believe it": Nurse celebrates lottery win

One Ontario resident was thrilled to discover that she had picked the winning lottery numbers.

Sheron Campbell, who lives in Ajax, has won a smaller prize before but nothing on this scale.

Campbell, a 60-year-old nurse and mother of two, had chosen to play the Daily Keno 10 Pick when she realized that she had won in the July 25, 2022, Evening draw. The prize: $50,000.

“I woke up in the morning and checked my ticket on the OLG App,” she recalled. “I saw all the zeros appear and I couldn’t believe it.”

She added that she was so shocked she assumed that something was wrong with the results. But when it finally sunk in that she had won, she called her daughter right away.

“She wasn’t fully awake when I told her — so when she called me later that day she asked if our conversation in the morning was real,” she said, laughing.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque, Campbell said that she plans to put her winnings towards savings.

“This is a big boost for me,” she said.

Campbell’s winning ticket was purchased at Hearst Corner Store on George Street in Hearst, Ontario.