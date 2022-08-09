A US-based candy store chain is making its way north of the border, making a big splash in North America’s largest mall in Edmonton.

It’Sugar is set to open a new 5,000-square-foot specialty candy store in West Edmonton Mall in mid-August.

That means a ton of America’s favourite chocolate and candy treats will be available, according to the founder of It’Sugar, Jeff Rubin.

That’s music to sweets lovers’ ears, that’s for sure!

“We are creating an environment where shopping for your favourite candy and treats becomes a joyful and memorable experience,” says Rubin.

“Stepping foot into our stores is a humorous escape where shoppers laugh out loud at our hilarious and entertaining products and displays while satisfying their sweet tooth.”

In the new Canada store, customers will be wowed by a maple tree lollipop garden boasting over a thousand lollipops, a huge four-sided column made of gumballs, a gummy bear moose statue, and a “tap” of “maple syrup” pouring out.

Pulling out all the stops for a true Canadiana experience, how perfect.

The new candy store will boast over a dozen candy stations housing nearly 250 different kinds of candy by the kilogram, with many exclusive flavours of Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, PEZ and more, for the ultimate personalized candy experience.

It’Sugar currently has 100 locations in US hot spots.

So, there you have it. Book your next appointment to the dentist already — you might need it from all the candy you’re going to be enjoying at It’Sugar’s WEM location.

Edmonton got the first California Pizza Kitchen this month too, it sure seems like YEG is a good spot to be welcomed to Canada, we love to see it!

IT’SUGAR Edmonton

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram