The long-awaited opening of P.F. Chang’s in Edmonton is here and it’s completely worth the hype surrounding the iconic chain.

First set to open in early 2022, the popular Asian-themed restaurant P.F. Chang’s announced it would open its first Alberta location in Edmonton back in January.

This is just the third P.F. Chang’s location to arrive in Canada, with the other two located in Winnipeg and Montreal.

Naturally, we had to check this place out for ourselves and it surely did not disappoint. Not just Asian-themed restaurants should be scared in Edmonton, literally ANY restaurant should be. This place is the real deal!

When you first arrive you are greeted by the iconic horse statue and you’ll peep the huge patio this restaurant has too.

Once you duck inside you are wowed by the pop of colours, murals, and statues, all signatures of the chain. There is plenty of seating and space to enjoy your time here. All the seating is great but those plush red booths? C’mon now, we all want those!

We were treated to enjoy multiple appetizers, entrees, and desserts, and each and every single one was a complete treat. This is what dreams are made of!

Let’s get into the appetizers, shall we?

An absolute MUST is the Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps, low-key touted as the OG lettuce wraps being served before other restaurants caught on (think of a restaurant chain that rhymes with pearls).

The Handmade Pork Dumplings were sizzling upon arrival and not to mention delicious, and the Dynamite Shrimp served in a martini glass, was out of this world fantastic. Can’t go wrong with tempura-battered shrimp tossed with a sriracha aioli!

Rolling onto the entrees, it was a mosaic of the most prominent and best-selling dishes, but we must give a special shoutout to the Mongolian Beef and Chang’s Spicy Chicken. Compliment’s to the chef, goodness! The Singapore Street Noddles, pictured below, were so filling too.

The dishes are certainly meant to be shared, and the price is right for doing that too. You will certainly walk away from P.F. Chang’s Edmonton with a full tummy and a decently full bank account, too.

Remember to pace yourself through your experience at P.F. Chang’s because you will want to save room for dessert, with the New York Style Cheesecake a staple on the menu.

The new location is located in the shopping and retail district Currents of Windermere at 6303 Currents Drive NW.

The Asian culinary brand’s first location opened in 1993 and has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries.

Daily Hive spoke with Kristen Briede, senior vice president of international and global brands at P.F. Chang’s, and she hinted that the iconic chain is always looking into venturing into new cities across Canada, like Calgary and Vancouver.

So, there you have it.

P.F. Chang’s Edmonton is dangerously good, this is going to be one of those places you will visit once and start bringing your friends and family to try. A gift for the taste buds!

P.F. Chang’s