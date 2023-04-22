You can rent an entire private island in BC and it's got five star reviews

Have you ever wanted an entire island all to yourself? Turns out, you don’t have to be a reclusive millionaire to get a taste of private island life.

Out There Private Island eco-retreat on the Sunshine Coast near Egmont bills itself as a bohemian boudoir crossed with a wilderness glamping experience.

For about $850 per night, a great price considering it includes food and transportation to the island, you and your friends can explore

It’s an all-inclusive experience where you can spend your time unwinding or getting into nature by hiking, kayaking, swimming, paddle boarding, or boating.

There are three different accommodations on the island and each can sleep two people:

An oceanfront tent cabin

A forest tree house

Luxury yurt room

Each one is big enough for two people to sleep in. The main yurt has a big outdoor deck space, a living room, and a kitchen with a well-stocked pantry to make breakfast and lunch. You’ll enjoy home-cooked evening meals from the freezer.

There’s also a wood-fired hot tub, subject to local campfire restrictions, but you’ll have to chop your own wood and keep the fires going yourself.

And even though it is an off-grid experience, you’ll still have water, electricity, and even wifi.

If you just want to lounge in a hammock or tell stories around the fire pit with your friends, this could be the ultimate getaway for you.