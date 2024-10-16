Looking for a slice of lakefront paradise? A private island on Cowichan Lake is up for grabs for almost $1.5 million, and it’s anything but your run-of-the-mill retreat.

Known as Island 7, this 2.25-acre getaway is tucked away in one of the quieter corners of the lake, offering solitude while still being accessible to amenities a mere boat ride and drive away.

The property comes with a West Coast-style home designed for off-grid living without sacrificing modern comfort. It boasts vaulted ceilings, high windows, and a large great room that opens up to some truly spectacular views of Cowichan Lake. With room to accommodate up to 10 people, it’s set up for creating some epic family memories.

The island itself is fully treed, with low-bank, walk-on waterfront wrapping all the way around. A dock is already in place for easy lake access, and there’s a genny shed, engineered septic, and a lower-level workshop included. The expansive decks also leave plenty of room for outdoor living, and the mention of adding a wood-fired hot tub suggests that this place would be perfect during fall evenings.

With space to accommodate up to 10 people, this well-treed oasis offers unmatched privacy and the chance to create lifelong memories (and perhaps name the island something a bit catchier).

Check out the full listing from Colliers Canada here.