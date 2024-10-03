Private island for rent on Vancouver Island is over $3K a weekend

If you’ve ever dreamed of living like royalty on your own private island, now’s your chance — at least for a weekend.

Nestled on stunning Sproat Lake, just three hours from Victoria, this five-acre island offers a truly luxurious escape, and you can Airbnb for between $3,000 or $8,000+ a weekend (depending if you book it in winter or summer).

Sunset Island is more than just secluded — it’s loaded with amenities. You can choose your arrival method: drive across a bridge, launch your boat, or even dock an aircraft.

The island boasts a main chalet that can sleep up to 15 guests, nine campsites, as well as a charming rustic love shack for four. With a hot tub perched at the tip of the island with a perfect sunset view, a stage for live performances, and a grass-covered dance floor, this isn’t your average Airbnb.

Picture yourself hosting a concert or a dance party while enjoying crystal-clear waters in the island’s expansive bay. Four beaches invite you to relax and bask in nature’s beauty, while the more adventurous can try out water sports, kayaking, fishing, or even take a leap off the diving board into the deep waters.

Beyond water fun, this island has an outdoor kitchen, so you can whip up a feast while being fully immersed in nature. At night, there’s zero light pollution, so the stargazing is out of this world. Just imagine lounging in the hot tub after a day of adventure, taking in the night sky.

The island is fully accessible by land via a well-maintained logging road, though a 4×4 or all-wheel drive vehicle is recommended, especially during the winter. Once there, the entire island is yours to enjoy, aside from the owner’s dock and floating house. The owner may pop by for some light maintenance, says the listing, but other than that, it’s all yours.

This luxurious island escape can be yours for just over $8,000 a weekend, so round up your friends, grab your instruments, bring your bathing suit, and get ready for an unforgettable stay!

Check it out here.