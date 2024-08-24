Lane closures on major Vancouver bridge starting tomorrow

The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge will experience lane closures over the following week, starting tomorrow, August 25.

Single and double-lane closures will be in place on the Second Narrows Crossing from 10 pm until 5:30 am. The closures will last five nights until overnight on Thursday, August 29.

The bridge is being closed for a routine inspection of the bridge deck. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shared that annual inspections are required to “ensure preventive maintenance is done and to inform future rehabilitation programs.”

During the lane closures, lanes will be closed in one direction each night, with one lane remaining open to traffic in that direction.

The traffic advisory is in place to warn drivers to expect minor delays and use caution through the work zone.

Updates on the lane closures can be found here.