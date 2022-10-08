Vancouver police are saying, “it’s a miracle nobody was killed,” during a bizarre collision that took place on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday afternoon.

Around 2 pm, a truck that’s believed to have been heading over the bridge to North Vancouver lost part of its load, which caused a massive metal beam to drop onto the bridge deck, police say.

Apparently, the beam then bounced off the concrete, over the median into oncoming traffic, and impaled a vehicle’s windshield, police explain in a release.

The beam narrowly missed a young mom and her child who were inside. Photos of the scene are disturbing as it shows the beam just inches from the driver’s seat.

Police say the pair were checked at the scene and were cleared for any injuries. Police drove the mother and child home following the crash.

“This was a bizarre chain of events,” Sergeant Steve Addison says. “We think the driver of the truck likely had no idea what happened and continued on to the North Shore.”

The incident caused significant delays on the bridge in the afternoon.

Detectives are now attempting to identify the truck driver.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage on the bridge between 1:50 and 2 pm Friday, police are asking them to call 604-717-3012.