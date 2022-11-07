Your iPhone order might be delayed due to a factory lockdown in China (VIDEO)

iPhone shipments are delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions in China that have impacted an Apple facility.

The iPhone facility, located in Zhengzhou in central China, mainly focuses on the assembly of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max units. According to a statement Apple emailed to Daily Hive, the facility has not been shut down fully, but is operating at “significantly reduced capacity.”

“As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” Apple said.

A video from NowThis shows the hundreds of Apple employees leaving the Zhengzhou factory after the lockdown, prompted by COVID-19 infections at the facility, was announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The two iPhones, which shipments are facing the delay, were unveiled on September 7 this year. Pre-orders began on September 9 and the phones were available in stores a week later.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models,” an Apple spokesperson told Daily Hive. “However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Currently, Apple is working closely with its supplier to bring production to a normal level without compromising its workers’ health and safety.

So, is the iPhone 14 worth the extended delivery wait? Let our guide help you decide.