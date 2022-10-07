iPhone 14 Plus review: Is bigger always better?

It has been just over a month since Apple announced its latest products, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One of those devices that is a particular standout is the iPhone 14 Plus because, frankly, Apple has never released a device like it.

The TL;DR version is that the iPhone 14 Plus is just the iPhone 14 with a bigger screen, but there’s more going on than the larger form factor.

I had been using the regular iPhone 14 for a couple of weeks before I got my hands on the Plus version, and before I had a chance to play with it, I didn’t think it would make a huge difference.

I was wrong.

While I’ve enjoyed my time with the iPhone 14, I forgot how much I missed the big screen of my previous Android device.

Before digging into it any deeper, let’s compare some specs.

Same but different

The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR Display, while the plus version offers a 6.7″ version of that display. The screens also provide the same brightness level, while the regular iPhone 14 offers a tad more pixels per inch (460 vs 458).

They offer the same camera and CPU, and the devices provide the same colours and storage capacity options.

The Plus is slightly heavier and wider.

One area that the devices differ dramatically is in battery life. Apple suggests that the iPhone 14 Plus offers the best battery life when comparing all their latest devices, including the Pro and Pro Max.

Apple touts 26 hours of video playback on a single charge, which is huge. As of writing this review, after fully charging my phone yesterday morning, my Plus still has over 70% of its life left. I definitely noticed the upgraded battery.

Another thing worth noting is that switching from the regular 14 to the Plus was super easy, thanks to the way Apple lets you transfer data from iPhone to iPhone. I was up and running in less than 15 minutes.

Is it worth the extra cost?

In Canada, the iPhone 14 will cost you $1,099, and the Plus will cost $1,249.

Whether or not it’s worth putting in the extra $150 depends entirely on the kind of user you are. While the regular 14 has lighter and more compact benefits, the increase in battery life is hard to ignore.

When it comes to gaming on your phone, the thermals have been redesigned in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, meaning there is less chance of your phone overheating during long playthroughs of Genshin Impact.

If you’re interested in the iPhone 14 Plus but don’t have that extra cash, one way to offset the difference is to trade in your old device, as Apple offers a lot of value for older iPhone models.

You also need to consider the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The Pro comes in the same form factor as the regular iPhone 14 but offers the Dynamic Island and a better camera setup for an extra $150. The Pro Max offers the same, but with a 6.7″ screen, starting at $1,549.

I like to play games and watch videos on my phone casually, and for someone like me, the Plus version is an absolute no-brainer; the battery life is the icing on the cake. Especially after being hands-on with both devices, the extra real estate on display is hard to go back from.

In this case, for me, bigger is definitely better.

Click here for more info and buying options.