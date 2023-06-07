Prominent investigative journalist is leaving Global News

Sam Cooper, a prominent investigative journalist with Global News, has announced that he is leaving the network.

For Vancouver residents, Cooper will likely be best known for his extensive work digging into the depths of money laundering in Vancouver. But being a journalist on Global News‘ national desk, he’s also covered many other important stories.

Cooper shared more about his departure on LinkedIn, suggesting he’s moving on to a new venture in the near future and saying, “There is much more to come.”

Cooper joined the national investigations team with Global News in 2018; prior to that, he was with The Province and Vancouver Sun.

While he was based in Ottawa during his time with Global News, Cooper did extensive work uncovering money laundering in Vancouver casinos. Cooper also did extensive work reporting on Canada’s international relations and foreign policy, much of it about Canada-China relations.

Cooper has been named in a couple of lawsuits against Corus Entertainment concerning some of his reporting.

According to the post on LinkedIn, Cooper, along with the help of some other professionals, is founding a new independent journalism platform, promising anti-corruption, counter-disinformation, and more.

Cooper’s last day working as an investigative journalist with Global News is this Friday.