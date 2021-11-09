BC reports over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,438 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 209,703.

There were 553 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 462 between Saturday and Sunday, and 423 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,282 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 407 individuals are currently hospitalized and 121 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 575 new cases, 1,832 total active cases

575 new cases, 1,832 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 155 new cases, 485 total active cases

155 new cases, 485 total active cases Interior Health: 321 new cases, 683 total active cases

321 new cases, 683 total active cases Northern Health: 166 new cases, 608 total active cases

166 new cases, 608 total active cases Island Health: 221 new cases, 615 total active cases

221 new cases, 615 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 17 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,218 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, five were in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, one was in Interior Health, six were in Northern Health, and three were in Island Health.

To date, 90.3% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86.0% have received their second dose.

From October 29 to November 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.5% of cases and from October 22 to November 4, they accounted for 70.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 29 to November 4) – Total 3,346



Not vaccinated: 2,018 (60.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 174 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,154 (34.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 22 to November 4) – Total 460

Not vaccinated: 297 (64.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 135 (29.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 29 to November 4)

Not vaccinated: 255

Partially vaccinated0: 60.9

Fully vaccinated: 26.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 22 to November 4)

Not vaccinated: 58

Partially vaccinated: 14.7

Fully vaccinated: 3