Is your Instagram down? A number of accounts have randomly been suspended

Oct 31 2022, 3:13 pm
Antonio Salaverry/Shutterstock

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Instagram users are reporting that their accounts were taken down for no apparent reason.

If you’re one of them, don’t panic yet — it’s quite likely you did not do anything to trigger the suspension. It looks like an unusual outage has taken down the social media platform.

People around the world, including Canadians, began facing the issue on Monday. Their accounts appeared to be either suspended or disabled, and they had no idea why.

Diane Herrera, one of the many IG users affected by the outage, says her account was “completely disabled” and when she tried to log in, she was told her username does not exist.

“My friends that go to my page says all my posts are GONE!!” she reported.

Those trying to verify their login code were met with a “loading error.”

Other puzzled Instagrammers are trying to take the outage in humour, but the threat of permanent account deletion still has people scared about losing years worth of photos.

At 10:15 am ET, Instagram tweeted saying it is aware that it is currently down, and is working on resolving the issues that have led to this odd outage.

Daily Hive has reached out to Instagram and will update this story when it responds or releases a public update on the matter.

