Is your Instagram down? A number of accounts have randomly been suspended

Hundreds, if not thousands, of Instagram users are reporting that their accounts were taken down for no apparent reason.

If you’re one of them, don’t panic yet — it’s quite likely you did not do anything to trigger the suspension. It looks like an unusual outage has taken down the social media platform.

People around the world, including Canadians, began facing the issue on Monday. Their accounts appeared to be either suspended or disabled, and they had no idea why.

Diane Herrera, one of the many IG users affected by the outage, says her account was “completely disabled” and when she tried to log in, she was told her username does not exist.

“My friends that go to my page says all my posts are GONE!!” she reported.

My account was completely disabled? And my username and password says it doesn’t exist?!? My friends that go to my page says all my posts are GONE!! — Diane Herrera (@Happilytaken212) October 31, 2022

– banned for no reason

– tried to disagree

– server error, blank page

– stuck with a banned account Thanks @instagram @facebook @Meta pic.twitter.com/8Pigwh6V23 — Andrea (@andrea_tldr) October 31, 2022

Those trying to verify their login code were met with a “loading error.”

@instagram what is going on? My account literally got suspended for no reason I did not violate any community guidelines, and when I try to verify the code it’s just giving me a loading error. Is anybody else having this problem? #Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2ORKRtu0z7 — Niushaj_ (@QueenVIP8) October 31, 2022

Other puzzled Instagrammers are trying to take the outage in humour, but the threat of permanent account deletion still has people scared about losing years worth of photos.

It’s me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

me on my way to twitter after instagram randomly decides to suspend my account pic.twitter.com/g1Sa6GReVu — mia.🌝 (@voilamia) October 31, 2022

Me trying to recover my Instagram account #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3cOPNCBX2w — sparsh kanak (@kanak_sparsh) October 31, 2022

At 10:15 am ET, Instagram tweeted saying it is aware that it is currently down, and is working on resolving the issues that have led to this odd outage.

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Instagram and will update this story when it responds or releases a public update on the matter.