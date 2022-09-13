"This ain't it": Fans disappointed by Britney Spears' fatphobic Instagram post

Pop princess Britney Spears is under scrutiny from her fans after posting a fatphobic quote on her Instagram grid with a caption that only made things worse.

On Monday, the star posted a picture quote from late American stand-up comedian and actor Rodney Dangerfield.

“I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people,” it read.

As if the quote itself wasn’t dated and in poor taste, Britney also added a long caption.

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small,” she said, making an implied comment on the “Genie In A Bottle” singer on-stage crew.

“I mean why not talk about it? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!!” the recently conservatorship-free artist wrote.

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing!!! Anyways… I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about 🙄🙄🙄!!!”

Christina Aguilera swiftly unfollowed Britney Spears after seeing the insulting post.

Fans of Britney, who have largely been extremely supportive of her off-beat Instagram posts and her life choices post-conservatorship, were not having it either.

They accused the singer of trying to feel better about herself at the expense of others and called her out for the unprovoked, pointed attack on Christina’s dancers.

“Oof. Love Britt, but this was in bad taste,” said commenter @devynheaven. “Body-shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at.”

“You can speak YOUR truth without making an effort to offend someone,” added follower @ritchieramos.

Celebrities also left their thoughts on the post, with many prompting the star to delete the post entirely.

“This ain’t it,” said Julie Murphy, the author of the book-turned-TV-show Dumplin’.

Plus-size fashion model and admin of the @effyourbeautystandards movement’s social media presence Natalie Drue said the post was “far from cool.”