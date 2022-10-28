NewsVentureTech

Global Facebook and Instagram outages sent users to Twitter in a panic

Daily Hive Staff
Oct 28 2022, 8:18 pm
Global Facebook and Instagram outages sent users to Twitter in a panic
Rido/Shutterstock

If you’ve been experiencing issues with Instagram or Facebook being down, including either app just straight-up crashing – you’re not alone.

On Friday, October 28, users flocked to Twitter to share their reports about Meta’s suite of products – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — having issues.

According to Downdetector, there had been thousands of reports about the outages.

facebook down

Down Detector

instagram

Down Detector

whastapp

Down Detector

Like moths to a flame, people flocked to what seemed to be the only functioning way to broadcast their thoughts to the world: Twitter.

Did you notice the Instagram and Facebook outage?

