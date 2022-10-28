Global Facebook and Instagram outages sent users to Twitter in a panic

If you’ve been experiencing issues with Instagram or Facebook being down, including either app just straight-up crashing – you’re not alone.

On Friday, October 28, users flocked to Twitter to share their reports about Meta’s suite of products – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — having issues.

According to Downdetector, there had been thousands of reports about the outages.

Like moths to a flame, people flocked to what seemed to be the only functioning way to broadcast their thoughts to the world: Twitter.

pov: checking twitter to see if instagram is down for everyone pic.twitter.com/K01DmDAlcG — ! (@AUNTARCT1C) October 28, 2022

When your Instagram is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/WxX7sStntZ — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 28, 2022

Everyone jumping on twitter to check if Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/4jTKzro9H7 — The Special One ⚡ (@fxrnandes_) October 28, 2022

Me for the past few minutes restarting my WiFi until I realized Instagram is down again #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/47oj50OVaU — Adam (@FGRAdam) October 28, 2022

Yes I also ran to twitter to see if instagram is down. Instagram error? pic.twitter.com/zco7xraESg — Rick Savage (@ricksavage) October 28, 2022

Everyone on their way to Twitter to check if Facebook is down #facebookdown #instagramdown #metadown pic.twitter.com/fbFzQ1pI9r — Joshua Thomas (@Joshuathomasx1) October 28, 2022

Did you notice the Instagram and Facebook outage?