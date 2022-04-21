Vancouver theatre fans will have to wait a little longer to see the new play by the creator of Kim’s Convenience.

The Cultch announced this afternoon that Bad Parent by playwright Ins Choi, originally slated to have its world premiere from April 21 to May 1, was postponed until next season “due to a Covid-19 situation that has arisen.”

“Please know that this decision did not come easily, as the vAct, Prairie Theatre Exchange, Soulpepper Theatre, and Cultch teams have been working tirelessly to bring this beautifully crafted story of love and connection to life so that we can share it with you all,” said Derek Chan, Managing Artistic Director of vAct & Heather Redfern, Executive Director of The Cultch in a joint statement. “We would like to encourage you to hang on to your tickets and stay tuned for the new show dates. Thank you for all your support.”

Bad Parent introduces audiences to Norah and Charles, who are trying to figure out parenthood while trying to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, each other, and the audience. The feel-good comedy directed by Meg Roe was set to star Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge

“Vancouver was where my journey with this play began and I was super excited to premiere it here with vAct and this stellar team of artists,” said Choi in a release. “Making and presenting art is so uncertain in these times. We’ll be back.”

Roe added that the show will be worth the wait when it debuts in The Cultch’s 2022-2023 season.

“I’m so excited for Cultch audiences to see Ins Choi’s beautiful, dark, funny rumination on parenting and marriage,” Roe said. “The play is affirming and challenging and moving and makes for a terrific night out. Sometimes the wait makes the prize all the sweeter, and I know Bad Parent will be worth that wait.”

New dates for Bad Parent have not been announced yet by The Cultch. Guests who have already purchased tickets can request they be moved to the theatre’s next upcoming production, Catalyst Theatre’s The Invisible: Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare, running from April 29 to May 7.