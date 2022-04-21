UBC extends indoor mask mandate as Omicron cases rise

The University of British Columbia is extending its indoor mask mandate until the end of June, despite the BC government scrapping mandatory mask rules last month.

British Columbians haven’t had to don a mask indoors since March 11 — but UBC’s two campuses are an exception. The university initially said it would keep its indoor mask mandate until the end of winter term on April 30, but on Wednesday it announced it’s extending the indoor mask mandate until June 30.

“As there are now signs of further Omicron variants and increased case numbers, experts have indicated that BC is about to enter into a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the university said in a news release. “In light of these factors, UBC has made the decision to maintain the requirement to wear masks until June 30, 2022.”

The university added the move will add a layer of protection for the most vulnerable in the community.

“By continuing to follow measures such as wearing masks indoors in public spaces and staying home when sick, we can help keep ourselves and others safe,” the university said. “We also encourage you to show empathy and support for your friends and colleagues, understanding that everyone has different circumstances as we move through this pandemic.”