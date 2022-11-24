Inflation-busting Black Friday sales to refresh your home

Consumers, start your engines! Black Friday deals are here, and while they can also be found from the comfort of your couch, there’s plenty in “stores” too…get it?

We’ve rounded up a few deals if you are looking to refurbish your home or upgrade some of those hand-me-down items.

Mattresses, bedding, and more.

When it comes to where you lay your head, it’s all about the details.

Sleep Country Canada has several sales for Black Friday, including a buy-one-get-one-free deal for pillows.

Buyers can save-the-tax offer in-stores and an extra 15% off savings sitewide at sleepcountry.ca with free shipping and no minimum required.

Plus Bloom Mattresses in a Box start at $399 at Sleep Country, and “Get the Lowest Advertised Prices of the Year on the Distinction Series Denise mattress starting at $299.”

Wayfair is offering up to 40% off its bedroom furniture, including more than 20% off the Aadvik Upholstered Bed frame.

If you’re looking for someplace to put your bedside lamp, the Ayden Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand, hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson, is 50% off — for $669.

Plus, The Bay is offering up to 60% off items, including several big deals on bedding and mattresses.

Originally priced at $600, this GlucksteinHome Down & Feather Duvet is on for $160, and shipping is free.

Honourable mention: 15% off for Endy mattresses.

Living room furnishings

Shopping from the comfort of your couch may not be pleasant if you got it from the alley on moving day.

Crate&Barrel is selling its items for up to 60% off on Black Friday and 50% off in-stock furniture, including this sofa for $1,679, down from $2,099.

Out-of-town guests? The Brick has a Carter Two-Piece Linen-Look Fabric Right-Facing Sleeper Sectional on sale for $1,699.95, perfect for some sleepovers.

The furniture retailer is also offering up to 30% off dining room furniture, like kitchen tables and chairs, to take your folding card table game to a whole new level.

Ikea says it is making things “a little bit greener” and with more discounts for customers.

Green Friday is back, which means customers can sell back their Ikea furniture while also receiving additional savings on used items up to 25% off.

Vancouver’s favourite Urban Barn is also doing a Black Friday sale; however, they are keeping the deals pretty hush-hush! You’ll need to check the website for more details.

Kitchen appliances and other items.

Costco has some amazing deals when it comes to getting some great deals on appliances, including LG Top Control Smart WiFi-Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash, which has a $500 discount.

Looking to upgrade some kitchen items? Walmart is featuring some deals on blenders and air fryers. Check them out here.

There are also some wicked deals at Canadian Tire; check out all the deals in-store and online here.

Plus, we wouldn’t be able to do a full list of Black Friday deals without mentioning those on Amazon, for those keyboard shoppers specifically! Read more about the deals at Amazon.ca in our roundup article.

Are you braving the malls on Friday? Let us know in the comments.