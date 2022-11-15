Here's how you can get more discounts at Ikea this Black Friday

Ikea is looking to make Black Friday “a little bit greener” with the return of an eco-friendly initiative — and it also means more discounts for customers.

Green Friday is back, which means customers can sell back their Ikea furniture while also receiving additional savings on used items. The Sell-back initiative has been available to customers since 2019.

And if you’re an Ikea Family member, there’s an extra perk: members get twice the value of Sell-back credit on their used Ikea furniture until November 27. Additionally, from November 25 to 27, members also get an extra 25% off on items in the Circular hub. And as any Ikea enthusiast knows, the Circular hub — aka the As-Is marketplace — is the magical place where you can find gently used furniture, ex-showroom displays, and discontinued items.

Ikea’s also taking its green initiative a step further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA Canada (@ikeacanada)

From November 17 to 18, it will be hosting virtual workshops to help customers extend the life of their products. In addition, Ikea stores across Canada will host furniture donation and electronics recycling drives. Donors will get coupons for $25 off a minimum purchase of $150 from November 29 to December 6.

And if you’re a fan of the HUVUDROLL vegetable balls, you can get a second bag for 50% off from November 20 to 27.

“On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re shifting the conversation from mass to considerate consumption by putting sustainability and circularity at the core of our offer,” said Helene Loberg, country sustainability manager of Ikea Canada. “By taking a stand on Black Friday and offering customers an opportunity to give pre-loved furniture a new home, we hope to contribute to a brighter future.”