Here are some of the best Black Friday deals at Canadian Tire

From luggage to trees to slow cookers… There are SO many deals to be had at Canadian Tire for Black Friday and beyond.

Canada’s Store — as they like to call themselves — is highlighting some incredible deals and says the prices on many items will not go higher before the end of the year.

Here are some of the best deals we found:

Still on the hunt for a Christmas tree? The NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree with Tree Stand is 7 ft and comes with 450 colour-changing LED lights. It’s now 60% off.

Regular Price: $349.99

Sale Price: $129.98

Everyone needs a good knife. And Henckels is one of the best brands out there. The 14-piece set is now 75% off. It even comes with an empty slot so you can add to your knife collection or add an existing knife you own into the block.

Regular Price: $399.99

Sale Price: $98.99

A must-have for all your winter soups and stews! The MASTER Chef Dutch Oven is now 75% off. It is oven safe and works on all cooktops — including induction.

Regular Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $49.99

A perfect way to up the coziness levels in your living room or bedroom. The electric fireplace doubles as a TV stand. You can use it with or without the heat function. It also has LED lights to keep your hydro bills down.

Regular Price: $559.99

Sale Price: $299.99

Life with pets can be messy. And honestly, investing in a solid vacuum makes a big difference. Speaking from personal experience here. This model even comes with an LED headlight so you never miss a spot.

Regular Price: $399.99

Sale Price: $179.99

Getting ready to travel and need a luggage upgrade? This Outbound set comes with five pieces, including two upright ones. This set is 60% off.

Regular Price: $249.99

Sale Price: $98.99

A definite upgrade from your slow cooker. The 8-quart, stainless steel Ninja® Foodi™ 14-in-1 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and air fryer all in one. It’s currently 40% off.

Regular Price: $479.99

Sale Price: $279.99