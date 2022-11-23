NewsShoppingCurated

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals at Canadian Tire

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Nov 23 2022, 11:00 am
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals at Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire

From luggage to trees to slow cookers… There are SO many deals to be had at Canadian Tire for Black Friday and beyond.

Canada’s Store — as they like to call themselves — is highlighting some incredible deals and says the prices on many items will not go higher before the end of the year.

Here are some of the best deals we found:

NOMA Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

christmas tree

Canadian Tire

Still on the hunt for a Christmas tree? The NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree with Tree Stand is 7 ft and comes with 450 colour-changing LED lights. It’s now 60% off.

Regular Price: $349.99

Sale Price: $129.98

Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set

knife set

Canadian Tire

Everyone needs a good knife. And Henckels is one of the best brands out there. The 14-piece set is now 75% off. It even comes with an empty slot so you can add to your knife collection or add an existing knife you own into the block.

Regular Price: $399.99

Sale Price: $98.99

MASTER Chef Round Dutch Oven

dutch oven

Canadian Tire

A must-have for all your winter soups and stews! The MASTER Chef Dutch Oven is now 75% off. It is oven safe and works on all cooktops — including induction.

Regular Price: $199.99

Sale Price: $49.99

Kerry Media Electric Fireplace TV Stand

electric fireplace

Canadian Tire

A perfect way to up the coziness levels in your living room or bedroom. The electric fireplace doubles as a TV stand. You can use it with or without the heat function. It also has LED lights to keep your hydro bills down.

Regular Price: $559.99

Sale Price: $299.99

Hoover High Performance Swivel XL Pet Plus Upright Vacuum

vacuum

Canadian Tire

Life with pets can be messy. And honestly, investing in a solid vacuum makes a big difference. Speaking from personal experience here. This model even comes with an LED headlight so you never miss a spot.

Regular Price: $399.99

Sale Price: $179.99

Outbound 5-Piece Softside Wheeled Travel Luggage Suitcase Set

luggage set

Canadian Tire

Getting ready to travel and need a luggage upgrade? This Outbound set comes with five pieces, including two upright ones. This set is 60% off.

Regular Price: $249.99

Sale Price: $98.99

14-in-1 Pressure Cooker/Slow Cooker w/ Air Fryer

ninja foodi

Canadian Tire

A definite upgrade from your slow cooker. The 8-quart, stainless steel Ninja® Foodi™ 14-in-1 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and air fryer all in one. It’s currently 40% off.

Regular Price: $479.99

Sale Price: $279.99

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.