The best deals to look out for during Amazon Canada's two-day Black Friday sale

Get ready to add to cart!

Amazon Canada has shared a sneak peek of the massive discounts shoppers will be getting during its Black Friday sale from November 24 to 25.

Customers will be able to save big on must-have items across all categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, and home.

Check off your Christmas list with great savings on top brands like Hasbro, Under Armour, YETI, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Keurig, and Vitamix.

Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on the retail site throughout the holiday season, according to Amazon Canada.

Here are the best deals to look out for during Amazon Canada’s two-day Black Friday event.

Home

Philips air fryers and pasta makers

Get up to 30% off on select Philips products.

YETI Tumblers

Get up to 30% off.

Vitamix Blenders

Get up to 40% off.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Get up to 40% off.

Electronics

Amazon Echos

Save up to 45% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen).

Bose headphones and speakers

Get up to 35% off.

Fitbit smartwatches and trackers

Save up to 40% on select Fitbit products.

Laptops from Acer and Asus

Save up to 40% on select laptops from Acer and Asus.

Apple products

Save up to 30% on select Apple products

Makeup and apparel

Select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills

Save up to 50% on select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills

Shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Columbia, Merrell, Keds, and Sperry

Save up to 30% on select shoes from these brands.

Apparel from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Under Armour

Save up to 30% on select apparel from these brands.

Toys

LEGO sets

Save up to 23% on select LEGO sets.