The best deals to look out for during Amazon Canada's two-day Black Friday sale

Get ready to add to cart!
Amazon Canada has shared a sneak peek of the massive discounts shoppers will be getting during its Black Friday sale from November 24 to 25.
Customers will be able to save big on must-have items across all categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, and home.
Check off your Christmas list with great savings on top brands like Hasbro, Under Armour, YETI, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Keurig, and Vitamix.
Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on the retail site throughout the holiday season, according to Amazon Canada.
Here are the best deals to look out for during Amazon Canada’s two-day Black Friday event.
- You might also like:
- The best Black Friday deals on TVs, smartwatches, and more must-have electronics
- An inside look at the best deals at Vancouver's Herschel warehouse sale (PHOTOS)
- A massive warehouse furniture sale is coming to Vancouver this weekend
Home
Philips air fryers and pasta makers
Get up to 30% off on select Philips products.
YETI Tumblers
Get up to 30% off.
Vitamix Blenders
Get up to 40% off.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
Get up to 40% off.
Electronics
Amazon Echos
Save up to 45% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock, Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, and Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen).
Bose headphones and speakers
Get up to 35% off.
Fitbit smartwatches and trackers
Save up to 40% on select Fitbit products.
Laptops from Acer and Asus
Save up to 40% on select laptops from Acer and Asus.
Apple products
Save up to 30% on select Apple products
Makeup and apparel
Select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills
Save up to 50% on select products from Anastasia Beverly Hills
Shoes from Adidas, New Balance, Columbia, Merrell, Keds, and Sperry
Save up to 30% on select shoes from these brands.
Apparel from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Under Armour
Save up to 30% on select apparel from these brands.
Toys
LEGO sets
Save up to 23% on select LEGO sets.