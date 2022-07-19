Do you smoke these? Over 10 million cigarette packs have been recalled nationwide

Over 10 million cigarette packs have been recalled across Canadian provinces after they were found to pose a fire hazard threat.

Health Canada announced on Tuesday that a bunch of Player’s brand cigarettes — manufactured in Mexico and sold between August 2021 to June 2022 — were part of this massive recall.

The cigarettes did not pass the federal health agency’s sampling and evaluation program as they didn’t meet the performance standards laid out by the Consumer Product Safety Act and the Cigarette Ignition Propensity Regulations.

What this means is the cigarettes must burn their full length “no more than 25% of the time,” under the Cigarette Ignition Propensity Regulations. If they fail this test, they’re deemed a bigger fire hazard risk than cigarettes that pass the test.

The recalled products were solid in Quebec, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, Saskatoon, and the Northwest Territories.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or incidents related to the faulty cigarettes in the country so far. But if you smoke any of the following cigarettes, please stop using them immediately:

Player’s (20-pack, 25-pack, carton)

Player’s Smooth (20-pack, 25-pack, carton)

Player’s Original (20-pack, 25-pack, carton)

For a more detailed list of products with traceability codes, UPCs, and regions of sale, click here.

Contact Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited for a return or replacement via telephone at 1-800-932-9326, Monday to Friday between 8 am and 7 pm ET, or file an online complaint with them here.

Be warned that Canadian law prohibits the sale, redistribution, and giving away of recalled products in the country.