7 places to buy beautiful indoor plants in Vancouver

It seems as though everyone in Vancouver — and elsewhere for that matter — are trying their hand at gardening, and developing a green thumb.

Indoor plants are known to purify the air, ease tension, and can make for great decor to liven up just about any space.

Whether your plant parenting skills are just being developed or are top tier, there are plenty of places for indoor potted plants right here in Vancouver.

Stop by any of these Vancouver plant shops for some indoor plants of your own, but prospective plant parents beware; once you develop a green thumb, don’t be surprised if you end up in your own indoor jungle.

This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it plant shop is like a treasure trove of tiny plants that you’ll love to adorn your home with and take care of.

Address: 247 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-737-2370

Instagram

Trendy Bucks on Main Street has long been a staple in its community. This cute plant shop has garden and decorative plants in an array of colourful hues as well as a number of handcrafted housewares to liven up any space.

Address: 4101 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6360

Instagram

If you make just one stop inside Bloom Room on Kingsway, you likely aren’t going to want to leave — at least not without a plant or two. This plant store looks like a beautiful indoor garden, with a variety of unique indoor plants, succulents, cacti, and everything you and your indoor garden could dream of.

Address: 621 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-0275

Instagram

Figaro’s Garden was designed with community in mind — and so is its wide selection of plants. Open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Figaro’s Garden operates with local suppliers at the core.

Address: 1896 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-1696

Instagram

Southlands Nursery has been in the community since 1991. It has a beautiful atmosphere and you’re likely to see people going by on horseback as you shop their massive indoor and outdoor spaces for plants.

Address: 6550 Balaclava Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-261-6411

Instagram

Create a beautiful indoor jungle by shopping from a variety of tropical plants, cactus, succulents, and more, with handcrafted pots to hold your precious plants at home or in the office or to pose with for the perfect photo-op.

Address: 225 East Broadway, Vancouver, and 3050 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hunter’s Garden Centre has been serving communities in Greater Vancouver since 1953. With a variety of potted plants to choose from, this is the perfect place to pick up something to liven up someone’s day.

Address: 2560 West Broadway

Phone: 604-733-1534

Instagram