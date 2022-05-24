Birthday celebrations are cause for cake, a party, and other convivial activities.

In this case, sweet deals on drinks more than make up for the lack of cake.

Soon Coffee, the specialty cafe with an island to-go bar located in Burnaby’s Amazing Brentwood, is celebrating its first birthday this month with deals on all its drinks.

On Tuesday, May 31, the one-day-only deal will offer patrons the chance to get any drink on the menu for only $2. This includes anything from a cappuccino to its Hometown Favourite Latte (with caramel syrup) to its roasted green tea slushie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soon Coffee (@sooncoffeeco)

Soon Coffee, tucked away in the mall’s food court, comes to us from Jeremy Ho behind Calgary’s Monogram Coffee. The local brand is, in part, known for its uniquely affordable drip coffee, which is always on the menu for only $2 – a special that makes Soon stand out from a lot of other coffee spots in the city.

In addition to its high-quality espresso drinks, the spot also has treats from some iconic Vancouver brands like Lee’s Donuts, To Live For, and The Juice Truck. You can also buy beans and really cute merch from the cafe while you’re at it.

Soon will also be holding in-store and online giveaways to celebrate its big day.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram