Apple's iMessage service goes down just hours after WhatsApp reported similar issues

People are reporting issues with Apple’s text messaging service iMessage, and it has been confirmed that it is down.

And it looks like the problem isn’t only happening in Canada. Downdetector says that iMessage has been having problems since noon ET, and Apple users across the globe are reporting it.

Twitter is filled with people talking about not having their text messages delivered.

User reports indicate Apple iMessage is having problems since 12:00 PM EDT. https://t.co/FVj1qaXI3g RT if you’re also having problems #iMessagedown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

The service issue has halted a lot of important stuff for users.

I was in the middle of a full argument and iMessage shut down smh how ima get my shit off now? — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) October 25, 2022

It has also given rise to memes, of course. That’s officially how we deal with such events now.

Just nine hours ago, WhatsApp was going through similar issues.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

And iMessage users were making fun of it all.

WhatsApp is down iMessage: pic.twitter.com/NZwHCYKsvQ — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) October 25, 2022

iPhone users happily using iMessage cos WhatsApp is down. pic.twitter.com/VWGJ1GbaXW — Part Time Marlian 🌴 (@hollar_reeks) October 25, 2022

Some even turned it into an Apple vs Android war. Classic.

Android users watching iPhone users go from WhatsApp to iMessage. pic.twitter.com/QEmPSLjAml — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) October 25, 2022

Now WhatsApp is down, IPhone users to iMessage, Android users to what 🌚 — Fr€sh Br€ad (@yourfreshbread) October 25, 2022

iMessage after Whatsapp went down. pic.twitter.com/xICHIRyDhi — 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@Utd_winning) October 25, 2022

One thing we know for certain is what goes up must come down, and karma is a real B.

