Apple's iMessage service goes down just hours after WhatsApp reported similar issues

National Trending Staff
Oct 25 2022, 4:35 pm
Dedi Grigoroiu/Shutterstock

People are reporting issues with Apple’s text messaging service iMessage, and it has been confirmed that it is down.

And it looks like the problem isn’t only happening in Canada. Downdetector says that iMessage has been having problems since noon ET, and Apple users across the globe are reporting it.

Twitter is filled with people talking about not having their text messages delivered.

The service issue has halted a lot of important stuff for users.

It has also given rise to memes, of course. That’s officially how we deal with such events now.

Just nine hours ago, WhatsApp was going through similar issues.

And iMessage users were making fun of it all.

Some even turned it into an Apple vs Android war. Classic.

One thing we know for certain is what goes up must come down, and karma is a real B.

Daily Hive has reached out to Apple for comments and will update this story when they respond.

Are you experiencing issues with iMessage or WhatsApp? Our team at Daily Hive is!

Let us know in the comments below.

