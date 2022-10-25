Two-storey Apple flagship store in downtown Vancouver near completion

Construction progress on the Apple Vancouver flagship store at CF Pacific Centre, as of October 21, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

After more than two and a half years of construction, the flagship Apple store in downtown Vancouver will reach full completion over the coming weeks.

Sources tell Daily Hive Urbanized the much-anticipated Apple store within the two-storey pavilion structure at the northeast corner of the intersection of West Georgia and Howe streets — kitty corner from the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza — will open just in time for the start of the holiday season.

And by the looks of it, construction on the building, which is part of CF Pacific Centre shopping mall, is now finally coming to a close, with the public plaza now largely built, wooden soffits now completed, and interior finishings clearly well underway.

The two-storey pavilion building replaces CF Pacific Centre’s iconic glass rotunda mall entrance, which was demolished in Spring 2020.

In Summer 2021, a new replacement mall entrance opened mid-block between the pavilion’s retail space and the Lucid Motors showroom within the base of the adjacent office tower.

The pavilion’s two levels, both set to be occupied by Apple with internal staircases and an elevator lift, span about 14,000 sq ft of floor area.

This will replace Apple’s existing store inside the mall, where it first opened in 2008. The pavilion’s retail space for Apple is over twice the size of the existing space, and the design is in full alignment with the latest architectural motifs and practices of other recent flagship Apple Store locations around the world. Architectural firm Perkins&Will is behind the design of this Vancouver flagship.

While this is unquestionably the long-sought Apple flagship store for downtown Vancouver, Apple has yet to formally confirm this particular brick-and-mortar location.

Immediately to the north of the Apple pavilion building, construction work still continues on the complete top-down renovation of the former Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver for the use of a new upscale hotel chain, also yet to be formally announced. Extensive reconstruction is being performed on the interior and exterior, including a renovated Howe Street porte cochere and main hotel entrance, with a design and public space concept that complements the Apple pavilion.

On the 28th floor, the top floor of the hotel tower, the space will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment destination — a restaurant, bar, lounge, and a partially-covered outdoor terrace.