Military police have transferred its investigation to a Quebec prosecutor to determine whether criminal charges should be laid against Major-General Dany Fortin.

Fortin was previously the officer in charge of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout but left his position pending a military investigation.

Earlier this month, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces issued a joint statement announcing that Fortin had left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fortin is being accused of an allegation of sexual misconduct.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) has conducted an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Major-General Dany Fortin,” says the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal in a statement shared with Daily Hive. “It has referred the matter to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales or DPCP), who is the charge laying authority for criminal and penal prosecutions in the province of Quebec.”

A former NATO commander, Fortin was appointed vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada in November of 2020, a role which saw him lead the country’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

Fortin has become a familiar face in the months since, providing frequent public updates on vaccine distribution and procurement.

His last update came on May 13.