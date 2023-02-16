"Stay vigilant": RCMP warns of suspicious man near UBC park

UBC RCMP is out with a warning after receiving reports of a suspicious man roaming in Pacific Spirit Park near Acadia Road and Marine Drive.

Mounties received the complaints on February 14. One report made claimed a man was following a group of walkers and another report said a man was “performing an indecent act,” police said.

“In both instances, the man was described as Caucasian, 17 to 25 years old with a slim build and dirty blonde hair,” a statement from police reads.



The suspect had no direct contact with the people in either complaint, Corporal Christina Martin affirmed.

“We are asking the public to stay vigilant, keep the volume low if you are wearing earbuds, and if possible, exercise or walk with a friend,” Martin added.

If you witnessed a similar instance, call the University RCMP Detachment at 604-224-1322.