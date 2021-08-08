Body found in Richmond ditch is victim of "targeted" shooting: RCMP

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after the victim of a “targeted” shooting was found in a ditch in Richmond.

Richmond RCMP said officers were called to an area one kilometre east of 17100 Cambie Road around 9:30 am on August 7 for reports that a body had been found in a ditch.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male who they said “may have been killed during what appears to be a shooting incident.”

Police believe the incident was targeted and not a “random act.” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to assist the RCMP with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage related to this incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. They can also be reached via email at [email protected].