IHIT investigating death of one-year-old in New Westminster

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to investigate the death of a one-year-old child.

New Westminster police (NWPD) said officers were called to the 1300 block of 5th Avenue around 4:20 am on July 24 for reports of an unresponsive infant.

Responding officers determined that “suspicious circumstances” surrounded the child’s death, and IHIT was called in to investigate.

IHIT said investigators are working with the NWPD, BC Coroners Service, the NWPD Forensic Identification Section, and family and friends to ascertain what happened.

Police said local support services had been engaged. There is no threat to public safety.

“The hurt caused by these kinds of deaths are amplified when the victim is so young,” said Sergeant David Lee.

“We are working diligently to find answers to help the healing process for all those affected.”