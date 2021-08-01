Undetonated explosive found at scene of targeted shooting in Kelowna

RCMP officers have located an undetonated explosive device at the scene of a targeted shooting in Kelowna.

On Sunday, Kelowna RCMP said officers investigating a double shooting that occurred on July 31 found an “improvised explosive device” that had not been set off.

“While investigating the scene of the shooting, frontline officers located what is believed to be an undetonated improvised explosive device,” said Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Police immediately cordoned off the area. It will remain closed until officers with the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit have safely dealt with the device.”

The shooting, which police have said was targeted, occurred just before 7 pm on Saturday near Pandosy Street and KLO Road. Two men were shot.

On Sunday, police said one of the victims “poses a threat” to the public. Due to his criminal ties, 37-year-old Kyle Gianis, of West Kelowna, is a risk to the community, the RCMP stated.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack on these two men,” said Inspector Beth McAndie.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident.”

The second victim, a 25-year-old Surrey man, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a man fleeing in a silver SUV after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.