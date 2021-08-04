Burnaby RCMP catch nine drivers without licences in one afternoon

A number of drivers in Burnaby were caught without a valid driver’s licence in the span of one afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP posted about the enforcement earlier this week, saying that their traffic team caught nine drivers operating vehicles without a valid driver’s licence.

Of those drivers, one individual was caught with a fake licence. Another was issued an “indefinite driving prohibition.”

Our traffic team had a busy afternoon catching 9 drivers driving without a valid driver's licence in #Burnaby. Which included 1 driver using a fraudulent drivers licence and another driver being issued a indefinite driving prohibition #BurnabyFrontline pic.twitter.com/MOhkbtLmvZ — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) August 3, 2021

According to ICBC, failing to produce a driver’s licence or insurance can result in an $81 fine. But driving with no licence or one that’s the wrong class is liable for a much higher $276 fine, as well as three points towards a person’s Driver’s Risk Premium (DRP).