Burnaby RCMP catch nine drivers without licences in one afternoon

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Aug 4 2021, 9:51 am
A number of drivers in Burnaby were caught without a valid driver’s licence in the span of one afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP posted about the enforcement earlier this week, saying that their traffic team caught nine drivers operating vehicles without a valid driver’s licence.

Of those drivers, one individual was caught with a fake licence. Another was issued an “indefinite driving prohibition.”

According to ICBC, failing to produce a driver’s licence or insurance can result in an $81 fine. But driving with no licence or one that’s the wrong class is liable for a much higher $276 fine, as well as three points towards a person’s Driver’s Risk Premium (DRP).

