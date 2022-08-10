Metro Vancouver woman says her phone and identity were stolen (VIDEO)

A Metro Vancouver woman is struggling to find answers after claiming that a phone she ordered was stolen in a case of identity theft.

Arlene Singh ordered a new phone through Rogers. Purolator attempted to ship the phone to her but she wasn’t home.

“They left the delivery slip on the door to pick up at one of their locations.”

Her husband offered to pick the parcel up on her behalf, but when her husband got there the store owner told him that the phone had already been picked up the day before. The store in question is the Skyline Mart in South Surrey which is an authorized Purolator shipment facility.

Singh shared her story with Daily Hive, and it’s a reminder that this sort of thing can really happen to anyone.

After being informed that the package was already picked up, the store owner confirmed multiple times that they searched the correct name and tracking number.

“I ended up going back there myself to confirm with them that I in fact, did NOT pick up the parcel yesterday.”

After that, they checked the security footage.

“This lady committed fraud and somehow had my name on her ID and picked up the package!”

A friend who initially emailed Daily Hive on behalf of Singh said, “what we find most disturbing is that the scam artist had access to someone’s personal information and was able replicate an ID.”

Singh was able to provide a police file number about the incident and we reached out to Surrey RCMP about the case. RCMP told Daily Hive that it received a report of a theft of a package containing a cell phone on August 4.

“It is alleged that a package was picked up from a shipping agent by someone who produced identification with the rightful owners name on it.”

Surrey RCMP added that an investigation is ongoing and the police are currently trying to identify a suspect in this case of alleged stolen identity. Singh meanwhile has also contacted Purolator and Rogers and they’ve all provided her case files.

“Rogers has disabled the phone so it cannot be used or connected to cell tower, but it doesn’t stop the person from using the device on WiFi.”

Singh worries the suspect may attempt to sell the device, and is hoping that the matter will be taken care of before that happens.