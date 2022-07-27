Search for "America's Most Wanted" fugitive ends in Canada after 20 years

A man who appeared on America’s Most Wanted TV show and has been on the run for over 20 years was arrested by RCMP in BC.

Louis Edward Flood, now 77 years old, was convicted for Lewd Conduct with Minor Child under 16 and Sex Abuse of Child under 16 in Idaho back in 1997. In 2001, he was out on parole after serving just three years of his 18-year sentence, during which time he went missing.

Flood was featured on the popular TV show America’s Most Wanted back in 2011.

Earlier this month, Creston RCMP received a tip that a person who was wanted in the USA was in the small BC town. The information was in relation to Flood, who was wanted since 2001.

Constable Dave Bickle of the Creston RCMP reached out to the US Marshall Service, Idaho State Corrections, and the Idaho State Police.

I was contacted immediately after my initial request and they provided me Flood’s records from 2001. They outlined how he was not complying with his parole and they provided the warrant for his arrest, said Bickle in a statement.

The agencies provided a photo from 2000 which I was able to use to confirm his identity.

After liaising with the Canadian Border Services Agency, Bickle was able to have a warrant issued for Flood’s return to the USA. On July 21, Flood was remanded by Canada Border Services to Okanagan Correctional Centre.

I never thought I would be involved with such an interesting arrest and have the opportunity to work with so many different agencies. This is a highlight of my career, Bickle added.

Flood was sent to the US on July 25 when a US Marshall Service Fugitive Transport Unit took custody of him.