If you like a little bit of fun to go along with your road safety, ICBC has just launched a new educational video game called Street Sense.

Street Sense is designed to allow drivers to test their hazard perception skills. The new game will let you practice skills like turning left at a busy intersection, or sharing the road with a cyclist. It’ll also teach drivers how to stay out of the blind spots of large vehicles.

“You’ll also learn why hazard perception is important and develop real-world skills to recognize and avoid driving hazards before they happen.”

The mobile version features on-screen touch controls that allow you to accelerate, brake, and turn. There are a variety of challenges and training programs within the app.

ICBC states that the app is designed to mimic real driving conditions in BC specifically, “and gives you the chance to scan for — and avoid — hazards in a safe and controlled environment.”

If you’ve had trouble avoiding cyclists on the road while driving, this is the app for you.

ICBC has also included some screenshots from the game on the Street Sense website.

The app is available through the Apple App Store and through the Google Play Store, and is also available on the PC video game platform Steam. ICBC is even planning on launching a virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest.

ICBC also has a separate app that allows you to take the knowledge test which might make you question your driving skills.