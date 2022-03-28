Scammers already using ICBC gas rebate to target British Columbians

The province announced a car insurance rebate last week to provide drivers relief against high gas prices, and it appears scammers are already using it to try fraudulently extracting money from people.

The Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC) issued a warning on Sunday that some people are receiving fake messages talking about the rebate tempting them to click a malicious link.

The public insurer said it is not issuing rebates via text or email, and advised residents to ignore the messages.

We are aware some customers have received text messages regarding their ICBC relief rebate. These messages are fake – we will not issue any rebates via text message or email. Please delete these messages. Info on how your rebate will be issued to you here: https://t.co/nKTGr7OtE5 — ICBC (@icbc) March 27, 2022

“If you receive a text message asking you to click a link to receive your relief rebate, please delete the message — this is a scam,” ICBC said on its website.

Gas price rebates of $110 per customer will come via direct deposit, cheque in the mail or a credit card refund.

Customers can expect the relief money to come in May or June.