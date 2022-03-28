NewsCrime

Scammers already using ICBC gas rebate to target British Columbians

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 28 2022, 4:01 pm
Scammers already using ICBC gas rebate to target British Columbians
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

The province announced a car insurance rebate last week to provide drivers relief against high gas prices, and it appears scammers are already using it to try fraudulently extracting money from people.

The Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC) issued a warning on Sunday that some people are receiving fake messages talking about the rebate tempting them to click a malicious link.

The public insurer said it is not issuing rebates via text or email, and advised residents to ignore the messages.

“If you receive a text message asking you to click a link to receive your relief rebate, please delete the message — this is a scam,” ICBC said on its website.

Gas price rebates of $110 per customer will come via direct deposit, cheque in the mail or a credit card refund.

Customers can expect the relief money to come in May or June.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT