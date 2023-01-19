"U2SLOW": These hilarious personalized plates were rejected in BC
ICBC has revealed its list of rejected personalized plates that were too risque or unsafe to be deemed road-worthy.
According to ICBC’s website, personalized plates are a fun and creative way to express oneself.
Regular passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, light trucks and motor homes can all have personalized plates. The plates have to have two to six letters and numbers and can include blank spaces or hyphens.
The rejected plates were turned down due to various factors, including being abusive, obscene, or derogatory in language.
Some plates were turned down due to their sexually suggestive or inappropriate connotations. ICBC also turns down religious and political plates, mentioning public figures, dignitaries, and law enforcement officials.
ICBC even turns down plates that may lead to driving risks, including plates that reference speed, speeding, or other risky driving behaviour.
- You might also like:
- Truck involved in fatal BC collision owned by business not helping police (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
- Two drivers in their 20s race and crash their high-end BMWs in North Van
- ICB-Sea: BC Ferries appoints former ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez as new leader
Abusive or obscene plates ICBC rejected
- AMG BS
- ASSALT
- BADDASS
- BADMAN
- CA-CA
- FAT SS
- GT BS
- KAO BEI
- LOUD AF
- PHAT SS
- WT TRASH
Sexually suggestive or inappropriate plates ICBC rejected
Something tells us that 72CUMZ and CUMZ72 were attempted by the same driver.
- 13 JIJA
- 69ERS
- 6T9ERS
- 72CUMZ
- ARS
- ASSMAN
- A-SSMAN
- B58 HOE
- B8TWMN
- BAD ASS
- BJ
- COOT-R
- CUMZ72
- DDD
- DLLMH
- F HUGH
- FCKCHD
- FHUGH
- FREGNA
- LFGM
- META AF
- MO WANG
- M-PIGGY
- N R GIZ
- PIGGY
- PRNO AU
- SHAAA-G
- SHAA-G
- SMOCUM
- SMO-CUM
- SXY-RED
- TIT MIT
- TOM 69
- WE SUCK
- WE SUK
Religious and political plates ICBC rejected
- 66SIX
- 6SIX6
- 911 TT
- ANKH
- ARJOI
- ARYAN
- BHAIRV
- D3VIL
- DCLXVI
- DEITY
- DEM0N
- DEMON
- DEMON X
- DEVIL
- DEVIL 9
- DIABLE
- E-COM
- G5IDHU
- GOD-DID
- JC 666
- MHADEV
- MHAKAL
- MLA SAB
- NOVAX
- NOT OJ
- NOVAX
- RUDRA
- S8TAN
- SAI JI
- SAI RAM
- SH1VA
- SH1VAA
- SHIVA
- SHIVAA
- SHIVAM
- SHIVAYA
- SIA RAM
- SIX66
- SS MANN
- UDASI
- VIRUS
- VIRUS1
- VIRUS2
- VOODOO
- WMK 13
- YAMDUT
- YMDOOT
Dangerous driving plates ICBC rejected
- 2FST4U
- BLU BYU
- BLURRR
- FAST AF
- LAUNCH
- LYTMUP
- LYT-MUP
- QIK 2SS
- QUICK-E
- SLICKK
- SUPCHG
- U2SLOW
- VELOCE
- XLR8
- XLR8NC
- ZOOOOM
There are hundreds more plates that ICBC rejected, including plates that reference intellectual properties like BAYER and HONDA.
ICBC also rejects plates if they reference drugs or alcohol, like BLUNT, BUDBOY, CARTEL, SHIIRAZ, SO HIGH, OG LIFE, VAPOUR, and TOP-ALE.
Some plates that reference violence, bullying or criminal activities were also rejected, like BERETA, GUNNER, HELL NO, and PIRACY. For some reason, H3NTA1 was also in this section.
According to ICBC, in total, 9,467 requests for personalized plates were made last year, with 67% approved, and 33% not making the cut.
For the full list, click here.