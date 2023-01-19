"U2SLOW": These hilarious personalized plates were rejected in BC

ICBC has revealed its list of rejected personalized plates that were too risque or unsafe to be deemed road-worthy.

According to ICBC’s website, personalized plates are a fun and creative way to express oneself.

Regular passenger vehicles, motorcycles, vans, light trucks and motor homes can all have personalized plates. The plates have to have two to six letters and numbers and can include blank spaces or hyphens.

The rejected plates were turned down due to various factors, including being abusive, obscene, or derogatory in language.

Some plates were turned down due to their sexually suggestive or inappropriate connotations. ICBC also turns down religious and political plates, mentioning public figures, dignitaries, and law enforcement officials.

ICBC even turns down plates that may lead to driving risks, including plates that reference speed, speeding, or other risky driving behaviour.

Abusive or obscene plates ICBC rejected

AMG BS

ASSALT

BADDASS

BADMAN

CA-CA

FAT SS

GT BS

KAO BEI

LOUD AF

PHAT SS

WT TRASH

Sexually suggestive or inappropriate plates ICBC rejected

Something tells us that 72CUMZ and CUMZ72 were attempted by the same driver.

13 JIJA

69ERS

6T9ERS

72CUMZ

ARS

ASSMAN

A-SSMAN

B58 HOE

B8TWMN

BAD ASS

BJ

COOT-R

CUMZ72

DDD

DLLMH

F HUGH

FCKCHD

FHUGH

FREGNA

LFGM

META AF

MO WANG

M-PIGGY

N R GIZ

PIGGY

PRNO AU

SHAAA-G

SHAA-G

SMOCUM

SMO-CUM

SXY-RED

TIT MIT

TOM 69

WE SUCK

WE SUK

Religious and political plates ICBC rejected

66SIX

6SIX6

911 TT

ANKH

ARJOI

ARYAN

BHAIRV

D3VIL

DCLXVI

DEITY

DEM0N

DEMON

DEMON X

DEVIL

DEVIL 9

DIABLE

E-COM

G5IDHU

GOD-DID

JC 666

MHADEV

MHAKAL

MLA SAB

NOVAX

NOT OJ

NOVAX

RUDRA

S8TAN

SAI JI

SAI RAM

SH1VA

SH1VAA

SHIVA

SHIVAA

SHIVAM

SHIVAYA

SIA RAM

SIX66

SS MANN

UDASI

VIRUS

VIRUS1

VIRUS2

VOODOO

WMK 13

YAMDUT

YMDOOT

Dangerous driving plates ICBC rejected

2FST4U

BLU BYU

BLURRR

FAST AF

LAUNCH

LYTMUP

LYT-MUP

QIK 2SS

QUICK-E

SLICKK

SUPCHG

U2SLOW

VELOCE

XLR8

XLR8NC

ZOOOOM

There are hundreds more plates that ICBC rejected, including plates that reference intellectual properties like BAYER and HONDA.

ICBC also rejects plates if they reference drugs or alcohol, like BLUNT, BUDBOY, CARTEL, SHIIRAZ, SO HIGH, OG LIFE, VAPOUR, and TOP-ALE.

Some plates that reference violence, bullying or criminal activities were also rejected, like BERETA, GUNNER, HELL NO, and PIRACY. For some reason, H3NTA1 was also in this section.

According to ICBC, in total, 9,467 requests for personalized plates were made last year, with 67% approved, and 33% not making the cut.

For the full list, click here.