Road wage: ICBC is hiring for some amazingly well-paying jobs

If you’re looking to kickstart your professional prospects, ICBC is hiring for several surprisingly well-paying jobs around Metro Vancouver and BC.

All but two available positions are permanent full-time, with the others being temporary full-time gigs.

Only select jobs have a salary listed on the ICBC website, but some pay well over $105,000 annually.

ICBC is currently looking for an actuary in North Vancouver. While the website does not list the salary expectation for this position, Glassdoor estimates that the job could pay over $150,000 annually.

If customer service is your forte, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a role in that field that pays as much as what ICBC does for a customer contact representative. ICBC is looking for a customer rep in Victoria, and the position starts at $30.17 per hour. The successful applicant will even have the opportunity to work alternating weeks from home and the office.

Across various locations, ICBC is looking to fill the disability case manager position. The role pays within the range of $90,035.40 to $105,450.80, plus a 5% premium.

ICBC is also seeking a marketing communications specialist for a gig that pays $70,288.40 annually.

While this last position is nowhere close to Metro Vancouver, it’s interesting to know how much it pays to be a driver examiner. ICBC is hiring one in Duncan, and the position pays $60,478.60 per year.